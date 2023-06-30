Avail benefit of social security schemes, residents told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

The state government has appealed to citizens to take advantage of various social security schemes — the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana — implemented by the Central Government.

“Application forms for the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana are readily accessible at banks and post offices across the region. By depositing the prescribed annual premium, individuals can secure insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh,” said an official spokesperson.

The spokesman said the Central Government had launched two schemes aimed at extending the benefits of the Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana to every bank customer. These social security initiatives were designed to empower families by providing crucial financial support during difficult times. Eligible individuals between the age of 18 and 50 could enroll in the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.