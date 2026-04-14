Awareness crucial in fight against HIV, say experts

An extension lecture on the topic ‘HIV/AIDS — Causes, symptoms and precautions’ was organised at Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, on Monday.

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The lecture was conducted under the joint aegis of the Red Ribbon Club, National Service Scheme (NSS), Anti-Drug Cell and Youth Red Cross Society as part of the week-long celebrations marking World Health Day.

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The keynote speakers for the lecture were Balwinder Singh and Nisha Juneja, District Counsellors for HIV/AIDS at LNJP Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra.

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Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja remarked that April 7, 1950, was not merely a date but a symbol of a historic initiative — the day the World Health Organization (WHO) launched World Health Day, thereby conveying the message of healthy living to humanity.

She said, “AIDS remains a grave global challenge, as no cure has yet been discovered. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the causes of HIV/AIDS infection and the methods for its prevention. Such understanding empowers patients, enabling them to become physically and mentally resilient.”

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Elaborating further, the keynote speaker stated that HIV is not merely a medical issue; it is also a test of our awareness, understanding and sensitivity. Providing youth with the right direction and accurate information is the need of the hour, ensuring that the coming generation remains safe and well-informed. AIDS does not spread through casual physical contact or by sharing meals. It is essential to integrate people living with AIDS into the social mainstream.

Only by moving forward with accurate information can we successfully curb this disease. Urging everyone present, the keynote speaker called upon the gathering to join hands in building a society characterised by knowledge and compassion, where every individual is treated with dignity.