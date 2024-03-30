Awareness event for voters at govt institute

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 29

The district administration is raising voter awareness and promoting electoral participation through organised Voter Education and Electoral Participation programmes. As part of this initiative, a voter awareness programme was organised at the Government Industrial Training Institute . The importance of voting was told to staff members and students.

The event was attended by principal Rajendra Prasad, along with Anil Beniwal, coordinator of the voter awareness committee, the staff members and students. The students actively participated in the programme. All staff members and students took a pledge to vote.

