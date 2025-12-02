DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Awareness key to defeating AIDS: Rao

Awareness key to defeating AIDS: Rao

Health Minister Arti Rao attends state-level World Aids Day programme

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 03:00 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Health Minister Arti Rao during a state-level World Aids Day programme in Kaithal.
Advertisement

Health Minister Arti Rao on Monday emphasised the need for widespread public awareness to effectively combat HIV/AIDS, saying that community participation is essential in making India AIDS-free. She was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level World Aids Day programme held at RKSD Public School in Kaithal.

Advertisement

Earlier, the minister visited an exhibition set up by the Health Department and inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp along with other dignitaries. Rao said Haryana has built a strong and sensitive healthcare system that ensures comprehensive treatment for HIV-positive individuals.

Advertisement

She maintained that pregnant women must get themselves tested for HIV to protect themselves and their unborn children. The minister said the state has 104 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), including a mobile ICTC in Faridabad and 24 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres. She said the government is providing several services free of cost for HIV-positive patients, including free ultrasound, MRI, CT scans under PPP mode.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts