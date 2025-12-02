Awareness key to defeating AIDS: Rao

Health Minister Arti Rao on Monday emphasised the need for widespread public awareness to effectively combat HIV/AIDS, saying that community participation is essential in making India AIDS-free. She was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level World Aids Day programme held at RKSD Public School in Kaithal.

Earlier, the minister visited an exhibition set up by the Health Department and inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp along with other dignitaries. Rao said Haryana has built a strong and sensitive healthcare system that ensures comprehensive treatment for HIV-positive individuals.

She maintained that pregnant women must get themselves tested for HIV to protect themselves and their unborn children. The minister said the state has 104 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs), including a mobile ICTC in Faridabad and 24 Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres. She said the government is providing several services free of cost for HIV-positive patients, including free ultrasound, MRI, CT scans under PPP mode.