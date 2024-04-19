Awareness stickers affixed on lifts of 618 buildings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said that in an effort to raise awareness about the Lok Sabha elections, awareness stickers have been affixed on lifts of 618 government and private buildings across the state.

He said the message on the sticker reads, “Use this finger not only to press the lift button but also to press the EVM button on May 25, 2024. When voters reach the booth, democracy should be strengthened.”

At the top of the sticker, it states, “Chunaav Ka Parv – Desh Ka Garv,” highlighting the significance of the electoral process. The sticker features an illustration of a finger pressing the button on the EVM, serving as a reminder to exercise our voting rights.

