Faridabad: Axe-wielding cop's video fake, say police

Faridabad, August 8

The district police claimed that no incident of an axe-wielding cop threatening bikers had taken place in the city on August 2 as being reported in certain sections of the media.

Ballabgarh ACP Munish Sehgal said no one was threatened by the traffic police at Bata Chowk and the incident was being misreported in the video gone viral on social media. He said the cop seen in the video was the incharge of a yard, where old and impounded vehicles are kept for auction. He said the axe held by the employee fell down on the road after two youths who came on a motorcycle from behind on the wrong side. He said the employee, who was on his way to get the axe repaired, had picked it up before he told and warned the youths to not drive on the wrong side. The axe was one of the tools to cut down the excess vegetation in the yard, it is claimed.

According to the ACP, no one was threatened as being reported. — TNS

