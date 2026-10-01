Ayan gets warm welcome at native village in Haryana

Ayan Lochab, a member of the Indian kabaddi team that clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, received a rousing welcome on his return to his native village, Bupania, on Wednesday. Villagers and sports enthusiasts turned out in large numbers to celebrate his achievement.

His arrival triggered celebrations, with residents expressing pride in his success and hailing his achievement as an inspiration for aspiring sportspersons.

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Ayan was felicitated with a traditional mace and garlands made of currency notes. Accompanied by music and celebrations, he was escorted to the venue of the felicitation ceremony, where villagers accorded him an enthusiastic reception. The gathering reflected the immense pride and excitement among residents over his contribution to India’s success on the international sporting stage.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ayan credited his coach, consistent hard work and the support of his parents for his achievement. He described winning the gold medal for the country as a proud moment and said he would continue working hard to bring more laurels to India.

“My focus will remain on improving my performance and contributing to the team’s success in future competitions. My achievement has further strengthened my determination to excel at the highest level of the sport,” he added.

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Ayan’s father, Sandeep, said his son’s dedication and perseverance had brought pride to the family and the entire village. “We were confident that Ayan would continue to perform well for the country in the Asian Games,” said the proud father.

The family expressed hope that Ayan would continue his hard work and establish himself through consistent performances at major international competitions.