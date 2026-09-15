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Home / Haryana / Ayurveda cannot be understood by comparing it with modern science, says Prof at Kurukshetra seminar

Ayurveda cannot be understood by comparing it with modern science, says Prof at Kurukshetra seminar

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A one-day seminar on ‘Thinking Like Charaka’ was on Monday organised by the Department of Kriya Sharir at Shri Krishna AYUSH University in Kurukshetra.

Kishore Patwardhan, professor of kriya sharir at Banaras Hindu University, in his keynote address, said understanding acharya Charaka’s way of thinking was key to truly understanding ayurveda. If students learn the Charaka way of thinking, many concepts and principles of ayurveda can be understood with greater clarity.

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Patwardhan emphasised that ayurveda should not be understood merely by comparing its concepts with modern science, but through its own knowledge system, fundamental principles and method of thinking. Explaining the concept of ‘axiom’, he said it was a fundamental statement or assumption accepted as truth without proof and used as the basis for developing a system of thought.

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