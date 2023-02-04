Ayurveda to be part of MBBS curriculum: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 3

Home, Health and Ayush Minister Anil Vij today said ayurveda would be part of the MBBS curriculum in the state and a team had been constituted to prepare the course.

He was addressing a gathering at War Heroes Memorial Stadium during a state-level event organised as part of 75 lakh Surya Namaskar by the Haryana Yoga Commission.

Vij said, “We want that in the five-year MBBS course, a year should be for ayurvedic studies too. Teams have been formed and the course is being prepared. While four years will be for allopathy, one year for ayurvedic studies. If required we are ready to make any struggle for it.”

“The state Cabinet has given the status of a separate department to Ayush. Earlier, it was part of the Health Department. But, now the Ayush Department will get all attention. The government aims to open 6,500 yogashalas in all villages of the state.” He announced that the government would now give reimbursement for ayurvedic medicines too, for which he signed a file on Thursday.

