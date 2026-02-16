AYUSH Dept promoting healthy living through traditional medicines

The AYUSH Department is promoting healthy living through traditional systems of medicine to the public.

To meet this aim, the department is organising free AYUSH medical camps on important occasions.

Besides, it is also holding AYUSH exhibitions at the camps, showcasing the importance and benefits of India’s ancient medical systems. Yoga experts demonstrate several yoga postures and breathing techniques, encouraging people to include yoga in their daily lives for long-term health benefits.

As per directions of the Director General, AYUSH, Haryana, Sanjeev Verma, the AYUSH Department, Yamunanagar, organised a free AYUSH medical camp on the occasion of National Unani Day recently.

Under the leadership of District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Pratibha Bhatia and the supervision of Nodal Officer Dr Sachin Bakshi; the camp was held at Tigri village of the district.

The camp witnessed active participation from villagers and AYUSH officials.

City Magistrate Piyush Gupta attended the event as the chief guest, while sarpanch of Tigri village Sandeep Sharma was present as the special guest.

While observing the exhibition held at the camp, Piyush Gupta appreciated the efforts of the AYUSH Department.

He said such exhibitions played a vital role in spreading knowledge about ayurveda and other traditional healthcare practices among the general public.

He added that these awareness programmes were extremely beneficial, as they educated people on how to stay healthy naturally.

He further said the AYUSH system encouraged the use of everyday kitchen spices and herbs as natural remedies.

“Ingredients commonly available at home can serve as effective medicines when used correctly,” said Piyush Gupta.

He said the exhibition provided valuable information on how people could treat minor ailments through natural and traditional methods, along with free AYUSH medicines.

Dr Pratibha Bhatia said the AYUSH Department regularly organised medical camps and exhibitions to spread awareness about preventive healthcare and traditional medicines.

“Camps are organised on various important occasions such as National Ayurveda Day, National Homeopathy Day, National Unani Day, Basant Panchami and other festivals and awareness events,” said Dr Pratibha.

She said these programmes aimed at providing free healthcare services to the people, especially in rural areas, while promoting healthy living through traditional practices.

Through these camps, people are being taught in simple language, the usefulness of ayurvedic, Unani and homeopathic medicines. The department makes efforts to educate the public about adopting a healthy lifestyle by following Dinacharya (daily routine) and Ritucharya (seasonal routine), which are essential principles of ayurveda.

Dr Pratibha further said by following these routines, people could protect themselves from seasonal diseases and maintain a balanced and healthy life.

“A special focus at the camps is placed on yoga awareness. Through exhibitions and demonstrations of yoga postures, people are informed about the correct methods of practicing asanas and pranayama. The benefits of yoga in improving physical fitness, strengthening immunity and controlling stress are explained to the participants,” said Dr Pratibha.

At the AYUSH camp held at Tigri village; Yoga expert Dr Shiv Kumar demonstrated several yoga postures and breathing techniques, encouraging people to include yoga in their daily lives for long-term health benefits.

Dr Pratibha Bhatia also mentioned that special attention was given to the elderly at the camp.

“Senior citizens are examined thoroughly and treated by giving proper consultation. The department ensures that people of all age groups receive medical advice and free medicines, promoting the concept of affordable and accessible healthcare,” said Dr Pratibha.

She said at the camp held at Tigri village, hundreds of patients visited the camp and availed free health services.

She said the patients were examined by Dr Sakshi, Dr Meenu, Dr Sachin Bakshi, Dr Javed Akhtar and Dr Manish Verma, who provided consultations related to various health issues.

“Free medicines were distributed to the patients by Narendra Kumar, Ram Kumar and Neha, ensuring that every visitor benefited from the camp,” added Dr Pratibha.

She said the AYUSH Department reaffirmed its commitment to promote traditional systems of medicine and ensured that such healthcare facilities reached every corner of the district.

