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Home / Haryana / AYUSH varsity marks foundation day with bhoomi pujan, havan in Fatehpur

AYUSH varsity marks foundation day with bhoomi pujan, havan in Fatehpur

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Shri Krishna AYUSH University celebrated its foundation day and performed a Bhoomi Pujan and havan ceremony on Friday at the university’s new campus in Fatehpur village ahead of the commencement of construction work.

On the occasion, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand said the Bhoomi Pujan of the new campus of the country’s first AYUSH university in Kurukshetra was a

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matter of pride.

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He said, “There is ayurveda in the Gita and the message of the Gita in ayurveda,” as both emphasise healthy living, self-discipline and balance. Ayurveda, he said, is not merely a system for treating diseases but a holistic approach to healthy living that promotes harmony among the body, mind

and thoughts.

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He said the university’s efforts would help take ayurveda and India’s traditional knowledge forward for future generations.

Vice-Chancellor Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman said the new campus would be developed over 92 acres at an approved cost of around Rs 1,300 crore in three phases. The tender for the first phase has been awarded. It will include an administrative block, research block, library, examination branch, postgraduate Ayurveda college and a 250-bed ayurveda hospital.

The subsequent phases will include education, research and healthcare facilities in yoga and naturopathy, unani, homoeopathy and siddha.

Registrar Krishnakant Gupta said the foundation day was not only a celebration but also an occasion to renew the university’s commitment to its goals and responsibilities.

Shri Krishna AYUSH University was established on September 25, 2017, and its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 12, 2019.

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