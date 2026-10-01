Ayushman Bharat digital mission faces roadblocks in statewide drive

The creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for all residents is proving to be an uphill task for healthcare professionals and other government officials across the state.

An ABHA ID is a digital health identity issued by the Union Government under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). It comprises a 14-digit unique health number that allows a person to store, access and share medical records, including prescriptions, laboratory reports and discharge summaries, digitally and securely with verified healthcare providers across the country.

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Patients with ABHA IDs will also be able to book OPD appointments and consultations from their homes instead of waiting in long queues. Separate counters are being set up at hospitals to facilitate patients with ABHA IDs. However, owing to a lack of awareness about the scheme and its benefits, not many residents are coming forward to get their ABHA IDs created.

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“Workshops and awareness campaigns are being organised in all districts of Haryana to ensure effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and strengthen digital health services across the state,” said Umesh Saini, manager, Health Management Information System (HMIS), Haryana.

As per official data, ABHA IDs of nearly 65.5 per cent of Haryana residents have been created so far. “All-out efforts are being made to create ABHA IDs for all residents of the state by the end of this year,” maintained the official.

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Mahendragarh, which has been made the model district in Haryana under the ABDM, has shown the best results in the creation of ABHA IDs, with 78.03 per cent of its residents covered so far.

“We are trying to take this figure to 95 per cent soon and have roped in Health Department employees and their families, schools and other educational institutions, as well as various government departments,” said Dr Pawan Yadav, District Nodal Officer (ABDM), Mahendragarh.

He pointed out that 100 per cent of doctors, pharmacists, nursing officers and ANMs serving at government health facilities had been covered under the Health Professional Registry (HPR) of the ABDM.

“Efforts are being made to cover all private health facilities as well. Block-level teams have been constituted to ensure 100 per cent registration,” he added. Dr Yadav said 100 per cent of government hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and dispensaries, Ayush facilities and dental health facilities had also been covered under the ABDM in the district.

“The Aarogya Setu 2.0 application has also been launched as part of the mission to facilitate patients by providing them with information about the availability of the nearest blood bank, ambulance and other services,” he said.

Meanwhile, medical officers and experts placed special emphasis on the progress of the ABDM, the use of digital records and the integration of government and private institutions during a district-level workshop organised in Rewari.

The workshop was held under the joint aegis of the Rewari district administration and the Health Department as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena.