Ayushman Bharat for families with income up to 1.8L

Chandigarh, February 24
The Haryana Government has decided to extend the benefits of Ayushman Bharat to all those families whose annual family income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh and to those who are not included in Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a press conference here today, made this announcement.
“The process of registration of all such families having verified income has been started. Three phases of income verification have already been done. Now the data of these verified families would be uploaded on the Ayushmaan Bharat portal so that they can get their cards,” said Khattar.
The CM said under the Parivar Pehchan Patra, there were around 23,000 eligible old-age pension beneficiaries who had not availed the benefits. —
