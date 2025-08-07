DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Ayushman payment delay: IMA protests with services shutdown across Haryana

Ayushman payment delay: IMA protests with services shutdown across Haryana

In Sirsa, local unit holds meeting, decides to join protest
Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Sirsa IMA submit a memorandum to the CMO over pending payments under the Ayushman scheme.
Due to the government’s delay in releasing payments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced that all IMA-affiliated hospitals in Haryana will completely stop providing health services from midnight on August 6, 2025.

In Sirsa, the local IMA unit held a meeting at the IMA building on Rania Road and decided to join the statewide protest. The decision was shared with the Civil Surgeon of Sirsa through a written notice handed over by IMA president Dr Gaurav Mehta, along with Dr Tanuj Mehta, Dr YK Chaudhary, Dr RK Mehta, Dr Ashish Khurana, Dr SP Sharma, Dr Lalit Bhatia, and Dr Kapil Singla.

Dr Gaurav Mehta said while hospitals had continued treating patients under the Ayushman scheme, the government had not released payments for the past six months. Earlier, the payments were made within 2-3 months, but now the delay has become too long, making it difficult for hospitals to continue treatment. He added that the outstanding amount is increasing day by day. To avoid such problems in future, he suggested that the government should either form a dedicated board or appoint a coordinator at the district level.

Dr Mehta warned that until the full pending amount was paid, the IMA would not treat any patient under the Ayushman scheme. He apologised to the public for the inconvenience and clarified that the decision was not to trouble patients but was taken out of compulsion.

