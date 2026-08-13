'Azad Ambala Cantonment' campaign to begin on August 15 amid freehold status demand

A large number of residents of Sadar Area led by local leader Chitra Sarwara on Thursday staged a two-hour Dharna over the issue of granting freehold status to Ambala Cantonment.

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Demanding a permanent solution to the long-pending issue, they announced to launch an ‘Azad Ambala Cantonment’ campaign seeking freehold status from August 15.

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While addressing the gathering at Sadar Bazaar, Chitra Sarwara, said: “The objective behind staging a dharna is to seek a permanent solution to the long-standing issue regarding ownership rights over land and properties in Ambala Cantonment.”

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Targeting the BJP government, she said, “There is a BJP government in the Centre and the state for the last 12 years, yet the issue hasn’t been resolved. While meetings regarding this issue have been held for years, the public has yet to receive a permanent solution. Starting August 15, we will launch the 'Azad Ambala Cantonment’ campaign." "This initiative will involve signature drives and online campaigns at the booth level, bringing together all affected and active stakeholders and individuals. Consultations will be held to gather suggestions, which will then be submitted as a memorandum to the relevant high-level offices.”

She called upon the residents and people belonging to different political parties to rise above politics and join the cause, and said: “This issue concerns the entire Ambala Sadar and not just a single party or individual. I urge the residents of Sadar to unite for the cause.”

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Chitra stated that the people of Ambala Cantonment are not seeking any political favours, rather they are demanding their statutory and constitutional rights regarding their properties. The residents of Ambala Sadar are seeking answers regarding their property rights from their seven-time MLA, in return for decades of unwavering support.

She further said that this is not merely a matter of property registration. The complex system involving NOCs, freehold status and suspended registrations has made it difficult for thousands of families to freely use, transfer or derive economic benefit from their own properties. When one has to navigate convoluted government procedures for construction on one's own land, face hurdles in getting building plans approved, struggle to secure bank loans against the property, and deal with a cumbersome transfer process, it is only natural to question the government's system.

She raised questions over not consulting the affected people before preparing any policy in the state and demanded that the public representatives, affected families and local residents must be consulted before taking the final call.

The people staging dharna said that the government should come out with clear policy, process, timeline and accountability. The government must make public the proposals, and decisions related to the Ambala freehold issue and ensure a permanent resolution regarding the rights of property owners.