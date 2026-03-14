Baba Ramdev questions UN, human rights organisations’ silence over Middle East crisis, urges world leaders to act for peace

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, on Saturday, questioned the silence of the UN and global human rights organisations over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and urged world leaders to take immediate steps to ensure peace and stop the war. He said the UN and global human rights organisations are inactive during the times of crisis.

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“The ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has pushed the world towards an undeclared third world war. Continuous bombing by the United States and Israel and retaliatory missile attacks by Iran have created a dangerous situation not only in the Middle East but across the world,” said Ramdev, while interacting with media persons during his visit at grain market, where he chaired a programme of Patanjali.

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A large number of women participated in the event. Ramdev expressed his concerns over the impact of the conflict on energy supplies and global stability.

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He said many countries are already facing anxiety over the availability of gas, while uncertainty over petrol and diesel supplies is also growing.

He pointed out that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, and their lives are also at risk if the conflict escalates further.

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He urged the heads of all the nations to take collective initiative to end the war as soon as possible.

Referring to the influence of the United States and US President Donald Trump, he said many countries hesitate to speak openly because a global superpower is leading the situation. However, he stressed that humanity and moral responsibility demand that the war must end immediately.

Responding to concerns about a possible gas shortage, Ramdev said arrangements have been made by the government to ensure supply.

He advised people to use cooking gas carefully and minimise consumption at home. He also added that rural areas are unlikely to face major problems, though some difficulties may arise in urban regions.