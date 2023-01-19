Babli supports e-tendering of panchayat works, says it’s in public interest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 18

Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli today supported the e-tendering of panchayat works. Holding a press conference on the ongoing tussle between sarpanches and the government, he said the changes made by the government after the recent panchayat elections were in the public interest.

“The work, which used to be done manually earlier, will now be done through software. The development works, which used to be pending earlier, will now be time-bound and the scale of their quality will also change. Tenders up to Rs 25 lakh can be done within seven days. The government has not reduced anyone’s power. Now, only panchayat representatives will have the authority. Earlier, the works used to be approved at top level,” he added.

In response to a question, he said the talk of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 2 lakh has come up again and again. “Now, the work will be completed through software.”

He added that all panchayat representatives should fulfil their responsibilities honestly and cooperate with the government.

He said ‘Madhur Milan Pragati’ rally will be organised at Bidhai Kheda in Tohana on January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala will participate in the rally.