Baby cobra rescued from 18-foot-deep well in Bhiwani

A baby cobra trapped in an 18-foot-deep well near Court Road in Bhiwani town was safely rescued by a team of animal activists.

The snake was later released in a nearby natural habitat.

The rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the snake being trapped inside the well. Dr Shubham was lowered into the well, and after nearly 20 minutes of careful efforts, managed to rescue the baby cobra.

Animal activist Sahil Rohilla, associated with the Gauputra Dal, appealed to people not to panic or kill snakes and other animals on sight, but to inform trained rescue teams instead.

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He said protecting voiceless creatures was everyone’s responsibility and urged people to immediately inform the rescue teams if they came across an injured animal or one in distress.