Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Baby cobra rescued from 18-foot-deep well in Bhiwani

Baby cobra rescued from 18-foot-deep well in Bhiwani

Animal activist appeals not to panic or kill snakes and other animals on sight, but to inform trained rescue teams instead

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Bhiwani, Updated At : 08:49 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Shubham was lowered into the well, and after nearly 20 minutes of careful efforts, managed to rescue the baby cobra.
Advertisement

A baby cobra trapped in an 18-foot-deep well near Court Road in Bhiwani town was safely rescued by a team of animal activists.

The snake was later released in a nearby natural habitat.

The rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the snake being trapped inside the well. Dr Shubham was lowered into the well, and after nearly 20 minutes of careful efforts, managed to rescue the baby cobra.

Animal activist Sahil Rohilla, associated with the Gauputra Dal, appealed to people not to panic or kill snakes and other animals on sight, but to inform trained rescue teams instead.

Advertisement

He said protecting voiceless creatures was everyone’s responsibility and urged people to immediately inform the rescue teams if they came across an injured animal or one in distress.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts