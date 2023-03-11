Back me for do-or-die battle, Hooda asks Rohtak villagers

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 10

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda began a whirlwind tour of the villages in his constituency Garhi Sampla-Kiloi under the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign on Friday.

“I am 75 now and the elections are one year away. I have come to seek your blessings and permission to launch the final do-or-die battle,” Hooda said while addressing public gatherings at Kheda, Ghilaud, Kahani, Rithal and Dhamad villages in Rohtak district on the opening day of his three-day tour today.

The Congress stalwart got a rousing response from the villagers who greeted him with garlands, turbans, DJs, dhols, banners, shawls, sweets and flower petals.

The villagers also apprised him about their pressing concerns and sought his help to get those addressed. “BJP MP Arvind Sharma has neither visited the village, nor released funds for development projects,” lamented former Kheda sarpanch Deepak Kaushik during Hooda’s public meeting.

Ghilaud sarpanch Anil remarked that the people were eagerly awaiting the elections to oust the BJP-JJP regime and install a Congress government led by Hooda.

“The villagers of Haryana are angry with the state government as policies like e-tendering have curbed the independence of panchayats and the development of villages. On the other hand, the residents of the urban areas are facing grave inconvenience due to large-scale discrepancies in property IDs. The Dalit community is pained by the closure of the welfare schemes like the allotment of 100 sq yard plots, while the youth are reeling under unemployment,” Hooda observed.

He pointed out that the mustard farmers are facing huge losses as the government agencies are not procuring their produce. “Their produce is being sold below the MSP. The government is delaying the procurement to benefit the middlemen,” he stated.