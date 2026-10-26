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Home / Haryana / Back-to-back raids on fuel mafia in Rewari

Back-to-back raids on fuel mafia in Rewari

Interstate illegal petrol trade network exposed, huge consignment of petrol, chemicals seized

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Officials conduct a raid at a site involved in illegal petrol trade in Rewari district. Tribune photo
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As part of a special campaign being run against illegal trades and mafias in the district, the Rewari police have exposed an interstate network involving illicit sale of petrol in back-to-back raids on Saturday and Sunday.

This was the second major operation carried out by the district police within 24 hours.

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A team from Model Town police station raided a location at Gajjiwas village on Bawal road and seized a consignment of 800 litres of petrol and 700 litres of thinner on Sunday.

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A henchman of the oil mafia was arrested from the spot, while the kingpin and other accused are absconding.

A team of the CIA had seized 2,200 litres of petrol and ethanol in Khajuri area on Saturday.

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SP Hemendra Kumar Meena had instructed officers in charge of all police stations and CIA wings to crack down on the oil mafia and those involved in the black-marketing of inflammable substances in the district. Following the directions, the police have tightened the noose, creating panic among the operators.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Model Town police station, said they had received a tip-off from sources regarding an illegal oil business being carried out on a large scale at Gajjiwas village.

“The informer stated that Billu Gurjar of Kadarpur village in Gurugram district, currently residing at Gajjiwas village, steals petrol and other chemicals from oil tankers and sells it in Rajasthan,” the SHO stated.

On receiving information, a police team, along with Food and Supply Department Inspector Mukesh Kumar, raided a plot at Gajjiwas. On seeing the police team, the driver of a pickup truck parked at the site tried to flee, but was apprehended on the spot. He has identified himself as Adesh Kumar, a resident of Gujriwas.

Approximately 800 litres of petrol and 700 litres of thinner were seized from the site. A pick-up truck, eight drums, an oil well (funnel), and a plastic oil drain pipe were also seized.

As per the police, Adesh Kumar confessed that he was involved in this illegal business along with Billu Gurjar (Gajjiwas), Deepanshu (Gujriwas), Sudhir (Agra), Nikhil and Kalu (Bhiwadi), and Vinay Gurjar (Bhiwadi).

The police have registered a case against the accused. “No such illegal trade will be allowed to operate in the district. The campaign will be intensified and the guilty will face strict legal action,” warned the SP.

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