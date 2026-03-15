Back-to-back violent incidents put spotlight on Zila Parishad politics

The back-to-back violent incidents have not only brought Zila Parishad politics into the spotlight, but also sparked criticism and put a question mark over the conduct, dignity and accountability of its members.

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A man who was assaulted by a group of unidentified persons at the Zila Parishad office yesterday was none other than parishad’s vice-president Anil Hooda, an INLD leader. Speaking to a local YouTube channel, Hooda revealed it was indeed him. He has not yet filed a police complaint regarding the incident. However, the police have registered a case on the complaint of the office of the Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

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“In the complaint, a superintendent from the CEO office stated that such incidents create panic among people and obstruct government work, and urged that appropriate action be taken against those responsible,” sources said.

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Sub-Inspector Bijendra, SHO of Arya Nagar Police Station, said the investigation had been started on the CEO office complaint. “The assailants will be identified through CCTV footage and appropriate action will be taken against them,” he added.

Speaking to The Tribune, Hooda denied having filed a complaint. In an interview with a local channel, he said he had gone to his office at Vikas Sadan to place a file there.

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“I was talking on the phone while holding a file in my other hand. As soon as I entered my office, some persons attacked me from behind, so I could not identify them. They fled through the rear gate, while several of my friends were waiting at the main gate as we had to go to a programme where INLD leader Abhay Chautala was the chief guest,” said Hooda, adding that the assailants’ intention was to tarnish his reputation.

Notably, a video of the assault also went viral on social media last evening and it is believed to have been recorded by one of the attackers.

On Thursday, the Zila Parishad meeting descended into chaos as a few councillors, including Hooda and Dheeraj Malik, engaged in a physical altercation and exchanged words in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Narendra Kumar and Zila Parishad Chairperson Manju Hooda. In a viral video, Hooda can be seen carrying a bamboo stick and chasing a man during the meeting.