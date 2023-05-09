 Backward Classes to get quota in ULBs now : The Tribune India

Backward Classes to get quota in ULBs now

Backward Classes to get quota in ULBs now

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presides over a meeting of the state Cabinet in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The Haryana Cabinet, which met under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today, accepted the Haryana Backward Classes Commission report on the proportion of reservation for backward Classes (BCs) in municipalities.

The commission, headed by former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd), conducted the empirical inquiry for the assessment of the political backwardness of the Backward Classes. In the assessment, the commission found that the Backward Classes of Citizens, Block-A (BC-A) were not adequately represented in the political setup, so they required the support of reservation in the election of the local bodies/municipalities.

The percentage of seats reserved for the BC-A in a municipality shall be one-half of the percentage of the population of Backward Classes Block-A to the total population in that urban local area. In case the decimal value is 0.5 or more, it shall be rounded off to the next higher integer.

Further, 8 per cent of the number of offices of mayors or presidents shall be reserved for the Backward Classes Block-A in the municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipal committees. It shall be rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more.

The commission has stated that as per the direction of the apex court, the reservation shall not exceed the aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of Scheduled Castes and BC (A) taken together in a particular urban local body (ULB).

If reservation exceeded 50 per cent of the total number of seats in the given local body, the number of seats reserved for Backward Classes (A) shall be restricted to such largest number so that the total reservation doesn’t exceed 50 per cent.

The commission has cited examples for clarification. In an urban local area, if the population of the Backward Classes Block A is 25 per cent of the total population of that urban local area then 12.5 percent of seats shall be reserved for them.

Where in a given urban local area the population of the Scheduled Castes is 50 per cent or more, the Backward Classes Block-A will not get any reservation, irrespective of the percentage of their population.

Where the population of the Scheduled Castes is 40 per cent of the population of the urban local body and there are 10 seats in the urban local area, four seats will be reserved for the Scheduled Castes, while the remaining one seat shall be available for reservation to the Backward Classes Block-A.

BC (A) ‘were not adequately represented’

The commission found that the Backward Classes of Citizens, Block-A (BC-A) were not adequately represented in the political setup, so they required the support of reservation in the election of the local bodies/municipalities. The percentage of seats reserved for the BC-A in a municipality shall be one-half of the percentage of the population of Backward Classes Block-A to the total population in that urban local area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

3
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

4
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

5
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

6
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

7
Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

10
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army

Rules out bias in rehab by security forces

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

Sources do not divulge details

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...


Cities

View All

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

CEO takes stock of final preparedness

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Petty crimes like snatchings, thefts find echo in election

Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing