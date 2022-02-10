Bad planning adding to miseries of residents

Apole in the middle of the dividing road of Sectors 10-11 is an example of how Smart City Faridabad is becoming a haphazard place in the name of development. Wrongful planning and lack of initiative are adding to the woes of the public. Favouritism and corruption is on the rise at all levels. The administration and local leadership seem to shut their eyes and close ears. The authority must check and correct the wrong doings. —Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad
Stray cattle roam freely, pose risk to commuters
Hundreds of stray cattle roam freely on roads of the city already tagged as the Smart City. Despite the claims of making the roads free of stray animals, the authorities seem to be ignorant of the menace faced by commuters daily in every nook and corner of the city. Be it a posh residential sector or a densely populated residential colony, the stray cattle are present in great numbers. Despite complaints, the civic authorities have failed to remove these and impose penalties on owners of such animals, though it was claimed a few years ago that the city had been made free from the menace. —Ajay Bahl, Faridabad
What Our Readers Say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
