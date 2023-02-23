‘Bad roads’ dominate Question Hour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

The poor condition of roads dominated Question Hour where legislators of the ruling party pointed out that the MLAs were not being consulted to fix their priority in the matter.

In response to a question, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the department had three priority lists when it came to repairing roads and those that need widening and strengthening were taken up last. This evoked strong protests fromMLAs of the ruling party and the Opposition.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told the minister to seek the MLAs’ opinion while preparing the priority list and said road repair should be carried out within a time frame.