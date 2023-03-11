Badal, Ramdev attend Digvijay's pre-wedding event

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 10

Punjab ex-Chief MinisterParkash Singh Badal, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Sirsa’s BJP MP Sunita Duggal, yoga guru Ramdev were among the prominent figures who attended JJP leader Digvijay Chautala’s pre-wedding function at the residence of Ajay Chautala in Sirsa town today.

Digvijay, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and son of former MP Ajay Chautala and Badhra MLA Naina Chautala, is set to tie the knot with Lagan Randhawa at a function in Manesar on March 15. Digvijay’s grandfather, former CM Om Prakash Chautala and uncle Abhay Chautala were conspicuous by their absence at today’s function.

Sources said Lagan is the granddaughter of former Congress MLA Sawinder Singh Kathunangal. The family reportedly owns a real-estate business in Punjab.

Family sources said the Chautala family had extended invitations to top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides a number of Union ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers of various states and celebrities from the Bollywood.