Badal, Ramdev attend Digvijay's pre-wedding event

Hisar, March 10
Punjab ex-Chief MinisterParkash Singh Badal, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, Sirsa’s BJP MP Sunita Duggal, yoga guru Ramdev were among the prominent figures who attended JJP leader Digvijay Chautala’s pre-wedding function at the residence of Ajay Chautala in Sirsa town today.
Digvijay, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and son of former MP Ajay Chautala and Badhra MLA Naina Chautala, is set to tie the knot with Lagan Randhawa at a function in Manesar on March 15. Digvijay’s grandfather, former CM Om Prakash Chautala and uncle Abhay Chautala were conspicuous by their absence at today’s function.
Sources said Lagan is the granddaughter of former Congress MLA Sawinder Singh Kathunangal. The family reportedly owns a real-estate business in Punjab.
Family sources said the Chautala family had extended invitations to top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides a number of Union ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers of various states and celebrities from the Bollywood.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide
FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals
PM Modi, Australian counterpart Albanese resolve to work together to combat terrorism
Ways to deal with global terrorism figured prominently durin...
Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration
Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...
3 held by Delhi Police for harassing, groping Japanese woman on Holi
The video showed a group of men smearing colour on a foreign...
You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia
The CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26 in connection...