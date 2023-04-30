Badhra farmers block road over non-procurement of crops in mandi

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 29

Farmers staged a demonstration and blocked the Badhra-Jui road briefly to protest the non-procurement of wheat and mustard. The procurement process has been suspended at the Badhra grain market in Charkhi Dadri district for the past two days.

The protesting farmers alleged that the lifting of the procured wheat was slow due to which the grain market was bulging at the seams. There was little space for new farmers to unload their produce in the mandi. Ramesh Kumar, a farmer, who brought his wheat and mustard produce to the market, said he was not allowed to take his tractor-trailer in the grain market. Many farmers gathered at the grain market gate and blocked the road at its front.

Agency Officials rejecting mustard stock Private arhtiyas are offering much less price ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. Government agency officials are rejecting the stock of mustard crop on flimsy grounds to deny minimum support price to farmers. —Harpal Bhandwa, BKU leader

The blockade resulted in a long queue of vehicles on both sides of the road. Even school buses got stuck in the jam. Later, a police team rushed to the spot and pacified protesting farmers. The police allowed tractor-trailers of farmers on the grain market premises. However, arhtiyas said they were unable to re-initiate the procurement process due to heavy stock of wheat and mustard lying at the grain market.

Following intervention of the police and officials, arhtiyas agreed to resume procurement from tomorrow. “We have been urging procurement agencies to expedite the lifting. But officials have cited labour shortage as the reason behind tardy lifting,” said an arhtiya.