Badoli makes last-ditch efforts

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, on the last day of campaigning, said this election was for honour, respect and self-respect. “Each and every vote given to the BJP will become the base of India’s strength and Sonepat will also get a new direction of development,” he added. He was speaking at a public meeting. Badoli started his campaign after garlanding the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Rathdhana village and after that he attended a Parshuram Jayanti event held in Gannaur constituency. He also visited several villages in Kharkhoda, Gannaur and Rai on the last day in a bid to woo voters.

#BJP #Sonepat