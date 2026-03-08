Badshah row: Women commission chairperson warns strict action if rapper fails to appear before panel

The Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Sunday warned rapper-musician Badshah of strict action if he failed to appear before the commission on March 13.

Bhatia said Badshah’s actions were not pardonable and any disrespect to the daughters of Haryana would not be tolerated. If he chose to run, the state commission for women would not allow him to perform anywhere in Haryana, she added.

Bhatia was in Kurukshetra for a cycling marathon organised to mark International Women’s Day.

She claimed the rapper failed to explain his intentions in his apology. “God has given such great music, voice and opportunity but we are using such cheap words. Good things must be said to transform Gen-Z. Badshah must appear before the commission or else the process to issue a look-out circular against him has already started. It is a warning to other singers and content creators as well,” she said.

Rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah, was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video “Tateeree”.

After action was initiated, Badshah uploaded a video apologising for the lyrics. In the video, Badshah said that he was a proud Haryanvi and didn’t intend insult women. He also urged people to forgive him.