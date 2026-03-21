icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Badshah ‘Tateeree’ song row: Used vulgar lyrics because of competition, says rapper

Badshah ‘Tateeree’ song row: Used vulgar lyrics because of competition, says rapper

Panchkula police to question production head for depicting Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot and a government school campus in ‘Tateeree’ song

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 PM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rapper Badshah. Image credit: Instagram/@badboyshah
Advertisement

Rapper Badshah, who is facing an investigation over the ‘Tateeree’ song, has told the Haryana Police that the alleged vulgar lyrics were included to compete.

Advertisement

On Saturday, DGP Ajay Singhal confirmed the development. He said such lyrics negatively impact schoolchildren.

Advertisement

A case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula, on March 6 against Badshah under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, for objectionable content in the track.

Advertisement

The ‘Tateeree’ video depicts young girls in school uniforms throwing their school bags and running away from their studies. The use of words such as "badshala" misrepresents the school and its educational environment, said the police. Additionally, the song allegedly contains offensive and inappropriate words directed towards women and girls.

The controversy surrounding the song “Tateeree” centres on the meaning of its lyrics and the way they are presented in the music video, which many people find vulgar and inappropriate. The word “Tateeree” itself comes from the Haryanvi language and refers to the grey francolin, a bird commonly found in rural parts of North India.

Advertisement

During police interrogation, Badshah said the girls in the video are actresses. Regarding the Haryana Roadways bus of the Jind depot and the school campus depicted in the video, Badshah said the production unit head must be aware of it.

The police will now question the production unit head and the song's lyricist.

Earlier, the Panchkula police removed the song from the YouTube channel. Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the related video from all social media platforms to prevent the spread of alleged objectionable content. The police have clarified that if anyone is found spreading objectionable content by creating or sharing reels or videos related to this controversial song, strict action will be taken against them as per the law.

As the backlash against the song intensified, the rapper apologised for it.

The National Commission for Women has also summoned Badshah and the makers of the Tateeree track.

In reply to a question, DGP Ajay Singhal said several songs by Masoom Sharma have also been removed from online platforms due to objectionable lyrics. “If he is publicly performing such songs, we will take action against him,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts