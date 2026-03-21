Badshah ‘Tateeree’ song row: Used vulgar lyrics because of competition, says rapper

Rapper Badshah, who is facing an investigation over the ‘Tateeree’ song, has told the Haryana Police that the alleged vulgar lyrics were included to compete.

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On Saturday, DGP Ajay Singhal confirmed the development. He said such lyrics negatively impact schoolchildren.

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A case was registered at Cyber Police Station, Sector-20, Panchkula, on March 6 against Badshah under Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, for objectionable content in the track.

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The ‘Tateeree’ video depicts young girls in school uniforms throwing their school bags and running away from their studies. The use of words such as "badshala" misrepresents the school and its educational environment, said the police. Additionally, the song allegedly contains offensive and inappropriate words directed towards women and girls.

The controversy surrounding the song “Tateeree” centres on the meaning of its lyrics and the way they are presented in the music video, which many people find vulgar and inappropriate. The word “Tateeree” itself comes from the Haryanvi language and refers to the grey francolin, a bird commonly found in rural parts of North India.

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During police interrogation, Badshah said the girls in the video are actresses. Regarding the Haryana Roadways bus of the Jind depot and the school campus depicted in the video, Badshah said the production unit head must be aware of it.

The police will now question the production unit head and the song's lyricist.

Earlier, the Panchkula police removed the song from the YouTube channel. Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the related video from all social media platforms to prevent the spread of alleged objectionable content. The police have clarified that if anyone is found spreading objectionable content by creating or sharing reels or videos related to this controversial song, strict action will be taken against them as per the law.

As the backlash against the song intensified, the rapper apologised for it.

The National Commission for Women has also summoned Badshah and the makers of the Tateeree track.

In reply to a question, DGP Ajay Singhal said several songs by Masoom Sharma have also been removed from online platforms due to objectionable lyrics. “If he is publicly performing such songs, we will take action against him,” he added.