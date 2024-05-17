Bag containing Rs 8L stolen at marriage reception

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 16

A bag containing Rs 8 lakh cash was stolen during a reception party at a marriage palace in Yamunanagar district.

As per CCTV footage of the incident, a man is seen picking up the bag from a chair and fleeing in a car.

On the complaint of Jariya Ram of Sardheri village of Ambala district, a case was registered against an unknown person at the Sadhaura police station of Yamunanagar district.

The complainant told the police that his son Malkit Singh got married in Jammu and Kashmir on May 13.

He said that a reception party was held at a marriage palace in Chaharwala village.

“I kept my bag containing Rs 8 lakh in cash on a chair and I got busy with some work for a while. During that period the bag was stolen,” alleged the complainant.

He said a man was seen picking up the bag and going towards a car in the CCTV cameras of the marriage palace.

Anil Kumar, SHO, Sadhaura police station, said a case had been registered and efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

