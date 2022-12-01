Bag containing Rs 7 lakh stolen at wedding in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 30
An unidentified man allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 7 lakh from a marriage function at Sidhrawali here during the wee hours of Tuesday. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday.
The complainant Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhora Kalan, told the police said his family was attending the marriage function of his niece on Tuesday night at a marriage place near Sidhrawali.
“At around 4 am on Tuesday, I started looking for my bag as I was about to bless the newlywed couple. I couldn’t find the bag and soon informed the police about the incident,” Pawan Kumar mentioned in the complaint.
Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station.
The police have said they were trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage but they had found no clue so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
GDP growth dips to 6.3% in second quarter
Manufacturing slows I India remains fastest-growing major ec...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
China to India: Military drill with US violates spirit of border pacts
Two-week joint training exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 22' is being h...