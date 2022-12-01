Bag containing Rs 7 lakh stolen at wedding in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 30

An unidentified man allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 7 lakh from a marriage function at Sidhrawali here during the wee hours of Tuesday. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station on Wednesday.

The complainant Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhora Kalan, told the police said his family was attending the marriage function of his niece on Tuesday night at a marriage place near Sidhrawali.

“At around 4 am on Tuesday, I started looking for my bag as I was about to bless the newlywed couple. I couldn’t find the bag and soon informed the police about the incident,” Pawan Kumar mentioned in the complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station.

The police have said they were trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage but they had found no clue so far.