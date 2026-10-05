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Home / Haryana / Jitender Baghel calls for strong teams at every booth

Jitender Baghel calls for strong teams at every booth

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders during a meeting in the Bapoli area of Panipat on Sunday.
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A Congress workers’ meeting was held in Bapoli block on Sunday to strengthen the party organisation at the block, division and booth levels, make the role of workers more effective and increase direct communication with the public.

Jitender Baghel, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), and state co-in-charge, attended the meeting as the chief guest. Detailed discussions were held on strengthening the organisation from the block to booth levels, assigning responsibilities to workers and remaining continuously active among the public.

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Addressing the party workers, Baghel said the real strength of the Congress organisation lay in its grassroots workers. Instead of limiting the organisation to paperwork, there was a need to prepare active teams in every village and at every booth. He said that in the coming period, organisational activities would be systematically taken down to the booth level, while the role and responsibility of each worker would be clearly defined.

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Baghel emphasised the need to maintain continuous dialogue with youth, women, farmers, labourers, traders and all sections of society and strongly raise their issues through the organisation. He appealed to workers to carry out voter list and booth-related organisational work with complete seriousness and keep their teams strong at every booth. The event organiser and senior Congress leader Kanwar Singh Chhokar said there was enthusiasm among Congress workers in the Bapoli area to strengthen the organisation.

Ramesh Malik, Panipat (Rural) district president, said workers’ active participation and commitment were essential for strengthening the organisation. He said that in the coming period, the organisational structure at the block, mandal and booth levels would be further strengthened and a team of responsible workers would be prepared at every booth.

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Senior Congress leader and former state youth president Sachin Kundu said continuous dialogue and coordination among workers were essential to strengthen the Congress organisation. He said organisational activities would be taken forward by activating workers from the village to the booth level.

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