Bahadurgarh councillors in Haryana raise objection over notices

A row between municipal councillors and officials at the Municipal Council (MC) in Bahadurgarh town has come to the fore, with several councillors, including MC Chairperson Saroj Rathee, submitting a written complaint to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Wednesday.

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The councillors have accused senior officials at Bahadurgarh MC of issuing notices to them in a “malicious” and “discriminatory” manner, and have demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter. The memorandum alleges that the principles of impartiality and equality were not followed while issuing the notices. The complainants claimed that the actions had caused them mental stress, social embarrassment and financial hardship.

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Seeking administrative intervention, the councillors have requested the DC to examine whether the notices were issued in accordance with prescribed rules and legal procedures. They have also urged the administration to determine whether any municipal official misused their position while carrying out the actions in question. They demanded that, if any irregularities or misuse of authority are found during the inquiry, appropriate action should be taken against the responsible officials as per the law. DC Varsha Khangwal said she would seek information and comments on each issue raised by the councillors.

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Abhinav Siwach, District Municipal Commissioner, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that building audits, verification of approved plans, NOCs and fire safety arrangements were being conducted as preventive measures to avert any tragedy and safeguard public safety.