Bahadurgarh govt college alumni reunite with former teachers after three decades

Former students of Government College, Bahadurgarh, who studied there during the 1990s, reunited with their teachers after nearly three decades at a gathering organised in Soldha village on Sunday. The reunion brought back fond memories of college life, friendships and the guidance that shaped the students’ lives.

The highlight of the event was the presence of former college Principal Dharambir Malik and Prof Kuldeep Dalal, who were specially invited by the alumni. Malik, who retired nearly 20 years ago, was visibly moved on meeting his former students.

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Addressing the gathering, Malik said, “I bid farewell to my students as a teacher 20 years ago, but today I am overwhelmed to see that my students never allowed this relationship to retire.”

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He added that a teacher could ask for no greater achievement than being remembered with such love and respect even decades after retirement. The students’ affection was an invaluable honour, he said.

During the 1980s and early 90s, Government College, Bahadurgarh, served as an important centre of higher education for students from nearly 50 surrounding villages and rural areas bordering Delhi.