Bahadurgarh man nabbed for Rs 50 L extortion bid

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, August 16

The local police today arrested a man, identified as Sahil of Vatsa Colony in Bahadurgarh town, on the charge of demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion from a trader. The accused had demanded the money on a WhatsApp call over four days ago. He had threatened the trader of dire consequences if the demand was not met.

SP Arpit Jain said the CIA-1 arrested the accused from Ludhiana in Punjab after getting his location with the help of the cyber cell. The mobile phone used for demanding the extortion was also seized from the accused. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody, the SSP added.

