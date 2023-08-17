Bahadurgarh man nabbed for Rs 50 L extortion bid

Jhajjar, August 16
The local police today arrested a man, identified as Sahil of Vatsa Colony in Bahadurgarh town, on the charge of demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion from a trader. The accused had demanded the money on a WhatsApp call over four days ago. He had threatened the trader of dire consequences if the demand was not met.
SP Arpit Jain said the CIA-1 arrested the accused from Ludhiana in Punjab after getting his location with the help of the cyber cell. The mobile phone used for demanding the extortion was also seized from the accused. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody, the SSP added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC