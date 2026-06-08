Bahadurgarh MC launches ‘Green Bells: Ring a Bell’ campaign to cut plastic waste

In a move to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable living, Municipal Council (MC) Bahadurgarh launched the ‘Green Bells: Ring a Bell’ campaign in the town on the Haryana-Delhi border. Municipal Commissioner Jhajjar Abhinav Siwach inaugurated the initiative.

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The campaign encourages citizens to replace single-use plastic bags with cloth, paper, and other reusable alternatives while shopping. As part of the initiative, special bells and QR codes have been installed at participating shops across Bahadurgarh to reward environmentally responsible behaviour.

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“Whenever a customer visits a participating shop with a cloth or other reusable bag, the shopkeeper will ring a bell at billing. The bell serves as public acknowledgment of the customer’s contribution to environmental protection. The gesture is expected to inspire other shoppers to adopt similar habits,” Siwach said.

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To further boost participation, QR codes have been displayed at participating outlets. “Customers using reusable bags can scan the code and fill in basic details like name, mobile number, and address through a simple online form. Once submitted, a digital Certificate of Appreciation is generated automatically, recognising their effort to support environmental conservation and reduce plastic use,” he added.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Siwach stressed the importance of community participation in tackling plastic pollution.

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“Meaningful environmental change happens only when citizens adopt sustainable practices in daily life. Innovative initiatives like ‘Green Bells: Ring a Bell’ can bring positive behavioural change and build environmental awareness,” he said.

The Municipal Council has appealed to shopkeepers, traders, and residents to support the campaign. Officials said the initiative will help cut plastic bag use and make Bahadurgarh a cleaner, greener, and more environmentally conscious city.