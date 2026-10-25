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Home / Haryana / Bahadurgarh’s Sheetal Maan appointed Uttarakhand Kisan Congress in-charge

Bahadurgarh’s Sheetal Maan appointed Uttarakhand Kisan Congress in-charge

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Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Sheetal Maan
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The All India Kisan Congress has appointed Sheetal Maan of Bahadurgarh as the state in-charge of the Uttarakhand Kisan Congress to strengthen the organisation and coordinate its activities across the state.

Her appointment order was issued by All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Friday. Sheetal, a national coordinator of the All India Kisan Congress, will oversee and coordinate the organisation’s activities in Uttarakhand.

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As per the order, the appointees will work in coordination with the national leadership and the respective state and divisional units to strengthen the organisation and facilitate the formation and functioning of committees at the divisional, district, block and village levels.

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Her responsibilities will also include mobilising farmers, addressing their concerns through regular meetings and outreach programmes, implementing directives issued by the All India Kisan Congress, and submitting organisational progress reports to the national leadership.

“Farmers are on the brink of ruin due to the flawed policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. My priority will be to highlight their plight and mount pressure on the governments to address their grievances. I will prioritise women-related issues and work to make women aware of their rights,” she said.

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