Bail plea of actor rejected in Hisar

Hisar, January 28

A district judge of the special court in Hisar has rejected the anticipatory bail petition of the actor, Munmun Dutta in connection with a case under the SC/ST Act for using casteist slur in a video.

Dutta, famous as Babita ji in a TV serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ had filed the petition before the Additional District Judge. —