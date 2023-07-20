Bail pleas of six former members of HPSC rejected

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 19

A district court has dismissed the pleas of six former members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for grant of anticipatory bail in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers in 2004.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Kumar Mittal rejected the bail pleas of the former HPSC members.

The grant of anticipatory bail to the former Haryana Public Service Commission members was opposed by the state government’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, which maintained that certain applicants were favoured, while some others were deliberately ousted from the competition by giving them less marks.

The former HPSC members who had sought anticipatory bail include Chhatar Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Om Prakash, Dungar Ram, Ranbir Singh Hooda and Satbir Singh Badhesara.

#Hisar