Bail to end if pact breached after taking benefits: Punjab and Haryana HC

Chandigarh, September 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that violating the conditions of a compromise after taking benefits would lead to the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted earlier on its basis.

The assertion came in a case where an alleged live-in partner went back on compromise after taking Rs 30 lakh and allegedly leaked photographs and other material on the social media.

Justice Vikas Bahl also upheld Gurugram Additional Sessions Judge’s order cancelling the woman’s bail. The Bench, during the course of the hearing, was told that the woman was granted anticipatory bail in a cheating, extortion and criminal conspiracy case registered in September

last year under Sections 120-B, 384 and 420 of the IPC at the DLF police station in Gurugram. But the Additional Sessions Judge, vide order dated March 24, cancelled the bail.

Justice Bahl also took note of an order carrying details of the compromise, which among other things, said the woman had undertaken that both parties were in a live-in relationship and no right accrued in her favour due to the relationship. It added that she had also received Rs 25 lakh towards the full and final settlement.

Justice Bahl said the perusal of the compromise showed that the petitioner stated that she would not misuse the complainant’s videos, photos and chats.

The Additional Sessions Judge granted anticipatory bail after considering her arguments that the matter had been settled and the complainant, as a consequence, had no objections.

