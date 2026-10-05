Bajra procurement delay in Jhajjar sparks resentment among farmers

Farmers bringing bajra to the grain market in Jhajjar are facing delays in procurement, triggering resentment among farmers and commission agents.

The New Grain Market Commission Agents’ Association has alleged that the authorities are deliberately delaying procurement, while officials said the bajra brought to the mandi so far did not meet the prescribed quality standards and, therefore, had not been procured.

Advertisement

A delegation of the association met Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khangwal on Monday and raised the issue. The members expressed concern over the delay and demanded immediate procurement of the bajra lying in the mandi.

Advertisement

“Procurement was scheduled to begin on October 1, but not a single grain has been procured by the agency so far, despite a large quantity of produce having arrived at the mandi. If procurement does not begin soon and the procured bajra is not lifted, there will be no space left in the market,” said Vinod Punia, president of the association.

He said the delay had created confusion among farmers and commission agents. The state government should make it clear whether it intends to procure bajra or not. If the government is not going to procure it, farmers and commission agents can sell the produce to private buyers instead of waiting indefinitely, as they need money to meet household expenses and prepare for the upcoming crop season. The festive season is also approaching, he added.

Advertisement

“Farmers have worked hard to grow the crop, while commission agents are also struggling to facilitate its sale. If the issue is not resolved soon, we will be compelled to hold a protest,” Punia said.

Meanwhile, Aditya Kaushik, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), said the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) was the designated agency for procuring bajra at the Jhajjar grain market.

“The HSWC has deputed officials at the grain market for procurement. However, the bajra brought to the mandi so far has been found to have moisture content above the permissible limit and does not meet other prescribed quality parameters. Hence, it has not been procured. Procurement will begin once the produce meets the stipulated norms,” he added.

In Rohtak, the district committee of the All India Kisan Sabha visited the Rohtak grain market on Monday to raise concerns over conditions imposed during the procurement of Kharif crops.

The delegation interacted with farmers and took stock of the difficulties being faced during the procurement process. It also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana Chief Minister to the Market Committee Secretary, seeking steps to remove the conditions and ensure smooth procurement of crops at MSP.