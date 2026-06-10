Bajra replaces cotton in South Haryana fields

Due to frequent pest infestations in cotton crop and erratic weather conditions in the region, a majority of farmers who used to grow cotton in Mahendragarh and nearby districts have switched over to bajra (pearl millet) in the recent years.

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The area under cotton cultivation has reduced drastically in Haryana, particularly in the southern part of the state, during the past few years.

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As per official data, cotton cultivation across Haryana has reduced to a record seven-year low. The total area under cotton in the state fell by up to 70 per cent, dropping to 2.82 lakh hectares this year.

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An extensive pest infestation is a major factor which has put off the cotton growers.

Agriculture experts point out that the pink bollworm, a deadly pest which attacks and destroys the cotton crop, has lately broken the genetic resistance of Bt-cotton. It has destroyed cotton crops year after year, turning cotton-farming into a loss-making proposition.

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Then, a high requirement of costly pesticides to combat the pest attack, coupled with erratic weather cycle, including untimely and excessive rain, often leads to dismal yield, causing massive financial losses to the farmers.

Besides, the sensitive nature of the cotton crop and high nutrient requirement also makes it a risky prepositions for the growers.

Hence, most of the farmers who used to grow cotton have now switched to other crops.

While the farmers with access to ample water are switching to paddy, those in the dry and water-starved region of South Haryana are going in for bajra and guar cultivation.

In South Haryana districts such as parts of Mahendragarh, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri, this shift toward bajra is highly visible.

“The local farmers are shifting toward bajra as the soil of South Haryana is more suitable for bajra, unlike Sirsa and Fatehabad districts, where the soil is favourable for cotton crop,” said Dr Satvir Chauhan, Subject-Matter Specialist (training and information) at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in Mahendragarh.

He said low-cost cultivation, provision of good MSP and coverage under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, also make bajra a safe bet for the farmers.

The government’s support for millets has also strengthened the bajra growers, he adds.

As per the experts, bajra is a highly drought-tolerant crop which requires low investment.

“It thrives in sandy soil, low rainfall and high summer temperatures, typical of South Haryana. Cultivating millets requires significantly less investment compared to cotton,” says Dr Manoj Daabla, Technical Assistant to Deputy Director (Agriculture) at Mahendragarh.

The government is promoting the use of high-yielding bajra seeds that withstand heavy heat and resist common crop diseases. Schemes like the Atal Bhujal Yojana promote micro-irrigation tools such as sprinklers and drip irrigation systems. These tools save groundwater while helping maintain high yields during dry spells.

Moreover, to turn bajra into a cash crop, the Haryana Government offers a 7 per cent interest subsidy on bank loans for businesses setting up bajra processing units. This helps small businesses create packaged foods such as bajra flour, biscuits and snacks.

Financial support is also given to promote regional millets, connect farmers to large food chains to tap the global demand for healthy foods.

No wonder that while the area under cotton cultivation is going down, the land under bajra cultivation is increasing steadily.