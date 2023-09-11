Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death

Gurugram, September 10
A Bajrang Dal activist was killed and another was injured when a group of youths attacked them in Faridabad on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Alok Chaudhary (21), who died at the hospital, and his friend Shivam Kumar, who is recuperating at the hospital. Their third associate, Rahul Negi, escaped with minor injuries.
The three accused, identified as Yameen, Raja and Guga, are absconding. They have been booked by the Faridabad police under Sections 302 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several people with common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code.
Prima facie, the police suspect it to be a case of old enmity, but Hindu outfits have issued a statement saying the victims had been targeted as the worked actively against ‘love jihad’.
The police have deputed four teams to nab the suspects. The murder has snowballed into a controversy, with various cow vigilantes seeking justice for the victims on social media. As per the FIR registered at the Palla police station in Faridabad district on September 9, Alok was stabbed by a mob on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.
The complainant, his father Navin Kumar, claimed that he was informed about his son being stabbed by an unidentified caller. He rushed to the spot and found Rahul Negi lying there. Negi told him that a mob had attacked Alok, Shivam and him. After being stabbed, Alok ran for his life and his family found him in a park at around 4 am. They took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
“We are probing the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon,” a police spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed
Exiting BRI, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni tells Chinese Premier
Italy only G7 nation that signed up for initiative