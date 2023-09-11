Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 10

A Bajrang Dal activist was killed and another was injured when a group of youths attacked them in Faridabad on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Alok Chaudhary (21), who died at the hospital, and his friend Shivam Kumar, who is recuperating at the hospital. Their third associate, Rahul Negi, escaped with minor injuries.

The three accused, identified as Yameen, Raja and Guga, are absconding. They have been booked by the Faridabad police under Sections 302 (attempt to murder) and 34 (act done by several people with common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code.

Prima facie, the police suspect it to be a case of old enmity, but Hindu outfits have issued a statement saying the victims had been targeted as the worked actively against ‘love jihad’.

The police have deputed four teams to nab the suspects. The murder has snowballed into a controversy, with various cow vigilantes seeking justice for the victims on social media. As per the FIR registered at the Palla police station in Faridabad district on September 9, Alok was stabbed by a mob on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.

The complainant, his father Navin Kumar, claimed that he was informed about his son being stabbed by an unidentified caller. He rushed to the spot and found Rahul Negi lying there. Negi told him that a mob had attacked Alok, Shivam and him. After being stabbed, Alok ran for his life and his family found him in a park at around 4 am. They took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We are probing the matter and the accused will be nabbed soon,” a police spokesperson said.

