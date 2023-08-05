Bajrangi joins probe, gets bail

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 4

Bittu Bajrangi joined investigations of the Faridabad police in a case registered against him for allegedly stirring up communal unrest in Nuh clashes through a video released on July 31. He was later let off on bail.

Bajrangi was booked for attempting to stoke religious unrest, brandishing weapons and using derogatory remarks against Muslims. He allegedly made provocative comments in live videos streamed on social media during the shobha yatra of the Bajrang Dal and VHP in Nuh on Monday.

When contacted, Bajrangi said he was not hiding or absconding and would cooperate with the legal system. “I went to the police myself and am cooperating with investigations. I have done nothing wrong, and if proven guilty, will accept punishment,” he said.

His bail has infuriated entire Mewat as Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said it highlighted the hypocrisy of the Khattar government. “While youths in Nuh, who posted videos that were not even provocative, are being tortured like murderers, this man is walking free. How can two people booked for the same thing be treated differently? He ignited clashes which shattered the state, but they are not punishing him,” he said.

Earlier in July, Bajrangi was booked for allegedly brandishing illegal arms, attacking a Muslim family, and taking away 60 cows and 17 goats being herded at Khori Jamalpur village.

