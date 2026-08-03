Bajrangi, Manesar barred from Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

Cow vigilantes Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, from Faridabad and Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, from Gurugram have been barred from attending the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 3, along with over 100 others named as key accused in the 2023 Nuh violence that erupted on the day of the yatra three years ago.

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Bajrangi and Manesar had announced on social media their intent to participate in the yatra. Anticipating trouble, the Nuh administration wrote to the Gurugram and Faridabad Police Commissioners to stop the duo from travelling. Though the police said no formal house arrest or detainment had been ordered, heavy police deployment was posted outside their residences on Sunday.

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Speaking to ‘The Tribune’ from an undisclosed location, Manesar said he performed a ‘havan’ on Sunday morning to mark his first attempt to attend the yatra after a three-year gap, but began receiving calls from the police, asking him to stay away and avoid posting anything on social media.

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“The moment they started calling me, I left the house. I have now learnt that a large police contingent has been posted outside my residence. I am not a proven culprit in any murder, nor do I have any established link to the riots. I am out on bail. It is my fundamental right to go to a temple and pray, but I am being barred. I am considering my options,” he said.

Voicing a similar sentiment, Bajrangi claimed that his fundamental right to worship was being violated, while other key conspirators, including politicians, faced no such restrictions. He has put up a WhatsApp status, announcing that he would leave for the yatra at 9 am on Monday and urged supporters to join him.