DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Bajrangi, Manesar barred from Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

Bajrangi, Manesar barred from Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Monu Manesar in police custody. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

Cow vigilantes Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, from Faridabad and Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, from Gurugram have been barred from attending the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 3, along with over 100 others named as key accused in the 2023 Nuh violence that erupted on the day of the yatra three years ago.

Advertisement

Bajrangi and Manesar had announced on social media their intent to participate in the yatra. Anticipating trouble, the Nuh administration wrote to the Gurugram and Faridabad Police Commissioners to stop the duo from travelling. Though the police said no formal house arrest or detainment had been ordered, heavy police deployment was posted outside their residences on Sunday.

Advertisement

Speaking to ‘The Tribune’ from an undisclosed location, Manesar said he performed a ‘havan’ on Sunday morning to mark his first attempt to attend the yatra after a three-year gap, but began receiving calls from the police, asking him to stay away and avoid posting anything on social media.

Advertisement

“The moment they started calling me, I left the house. I have now learnt that a large police contingent has been posted outside my residence. I am not a proven culprit in any murder, nor do I have any established link to the riots. I am out on bail. It is my fundamental right to go to a temple and pray, but I am being barred. I am considering my options,” he said.

Voicing a similar sentiment, Bajrangi claimed that his fundamental right to worship was being violated, while other key conspirators, including politicians, faced no such restrictions. He has put up a WhatsApp status, announcing that he would leave for the yatra at 9 am on Monday and urged supporters to join him.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts