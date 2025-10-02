Balika panchayat shares concerns, ideas with VC

Students from the Balika Panchayat (Girls’ Council) of MM College, Fatehabad, met Prof Vijay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), at his office on Wednesday.

During the interaction, the students shared their views on issues related to their college, including departmental functioning, available facilities and future plans. Prof Kumar assured them that all necessary steps would be taken to support student welfare, particularly in the area of women’s education.

Appreciating the initiative, he said the concept of Balika Panchayat nurtures leadership skills among young women while enhancing their awareness and participation in society.

Also present at the meeting were Dr Gurcharan Das, Principal of MM College; Dr Meenakshi Kohli, Coordinator of the Women’s Cell; and Prof Shruti from the Biology Department. Dr Das highlighted that MM College is the first among CDLU-affiliated institutions to form a Balika Panchayat, reflecting the college’s commitment to women’s empowerment and holistic student development.

The council’s leader shared details about their ongoing activities, noting that the aim is not only to raise student concerns with the administration but also to spread awareness in society and inspire girls to become self-reliant. Other members of the council also spoke about their contributions in education and community service.