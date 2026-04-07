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Home / Haryana / Balsamand sub-grain market in Haryana inspected over alleged use of substandard material

Balsamand sub-grain market in Haryana inspected over alleged use of substandard material

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:59 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A CM flying squad gets samples taken from the sub-grain market at Balsamand village in Hisar district.
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Following complaints of alleged use of substandard materials in the construction works at the sub-grain market located at Balsamand village of the district, the CM flying team conducted an inspection and collected samples of the materials used in construction of roads and concrete platforms on Tuesday.

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The joint team — headed by the CM Flying Hisar Range Incharge, Sunaina, and comprising Haryana Police Housing Corporation Sub Divisional Engineer (SDE) Bharat Singh, SDE Surender Reddy, and Junior Engineer (JE) Bhavan Wadhwa — inspected the site to assess the quality of the construction works.

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According to information, the sub-grain market was constructed by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB). Concrete platforms were also being constructed in the market for storing the procured produce of farmers, in addition to the internal roads within the market premises. The construction work cost about Rs 2 crore, which was allotted to a contractor through the tender process.

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However, local shopkeepers and residents alleged irregularities in the construction work and the use of substandard materials. They claimed that, due to the use of such materials, the newly constructed roads had begun to wear out at several places. Additionally, they alleged that proper drainage arrangements had not been made in the market, raising concerns of inconvenience during the rainy season.

Acting on these complaints, the CM flying team collected samples of the roads and platforms at the site for quality testing. Further action will be taken after the laboratory reports are received, officials informed.

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