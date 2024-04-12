Bambeheri man found dead with injury marks, probe underway

Karnal, April 11
A 20-year-old man was found dead after allegedly being kidnapped near Kathlehri village in the district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Subham, a resident of Bambeheri, who was living in Ghogripur village with his maternal uncle.
His family members said Subham had an affair with a girl. They said they suspected that he was kidnapped and murdered by that girl’s family members and relatives.
The body, bearing injury marks, was found on a roadside in Kathlehri village. On getting the information, the police and forensic experts rushed to the spot.
Accompanied by CIA teams, DSP Gurmel Singh and DSP Nayab Singh reached there and started an investigation.
As per the initial reports, the victim was going to Bambeheri village from Ghogripur to pick up his mother when the incident occurred. His mother raised an alarm when he didn’t reach her, alerting the authorities through the police control room. The family suspects that Subham was killed by two people of the village and others.
DSP Gurmel Singh confirmed that the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.
“We are treating the case on priority and exploring all possible angles,” said the DSP, adding that scientific evidence was being collected.
