Ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles lifted in Gurugram

Gurugram, November 29

The Gurugram administration has ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage III of GRAP in the district with immediate effect following recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

Improvement in air quality The move comes after the air quality in the area improved due to intermittent rainfall over the past 48 hours

The average AQI at Vikas Sadan was recorded at 206, Teri Gram 189, Manesar 211 and Sector-51 301

The sky was clear in the morning, but fog was reported in most areas by the evening

An advisory issued by the Gurugram police today said the revocation of restrictions paved the way for the removal of restrictions on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the district.

However, the restrictions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP would remain effective for at least two more weeks.

These would be monitored and reviewed by the agencies concerned to ensure the AQI levels did not enter the “severe” category again.

Construction and demolition project sites and industrial units that have been issued closure orders for alleged violation or non-compliance with various statutory directions, rules and guidelines will not resume their operations without any specific order to that effect by the district administration.

