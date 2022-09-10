 Ban on export of broken rice anti-farmer: Hooda : The Tribune India

Ban on export of broken rice anti-farmer: Hooda

Said Indian farmers will not benefit from the high prices of foodgrains in the international market

Ban on export of broken rice anti-farmer: Hooda

Former Haryana CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a news conference at Rohtak on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Manoj Dhaka

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 10

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has termed the Central government's decision to impose 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice and ban on export of broken rice as anti-farmer.

“Due to these decisions, the Indian farmers will not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains in the international market arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference at Rohtak on Saturday.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of this decision, and also asked the BJP-JJP government in Haryana to start the procurement of paddy from September 20.

Responding to a question on setting up of the Maruti unit at Kharkhoda, Hooda pointed out that the approval for the project was given during the tenure of the Congress government in the state. “An in-principle agreement was reached on this during my visit to Japan as Chief Minister. We had a detailed dialogue for investment at Manesar, Rohtak and Kharkhoda, but it got delayed by eight years by the BJP-JJP government,” he stated.

The Leader of Opposition reiterated that in Haryana, jobs are being sold like goods at grocery stores. “Open bidding of jobs is being carried out in this government, which claims to have ensured transparency. One after the other revelations have proved the allegations of the opposition right,” he said.

The Congress leader stated that their party had raised this issue from the streets to the state Assembly.

"An assurance of action was also given by the government. But, despite the evidence of corruption from HSSC to HPSC coming to the fore and lakhs of rupees being recovered from the HPSC office, the government did not take any action,” he said.

Hooda said the Congress had demanded a CBI investigation under the supervision of a sitting Judge of the High Court into the recruitment scam.

“However, this demand was not accepted, which indicates that the government's intention is doubtful. This is the attitude of the government on every scam. To appear that they are doing something, small fish are caught, while large crocodiles remain untouched. It is clear that the government is giving protection to scamsters. From illegal mining to illegal drug trade, corruption is flourishing under the protection of the government,” he remarked.

Hooda said the government is running away from conducting a CBI investigation even in the Sonali Phogat murder case, while the family is repeatedly requesting the government to conduct a CBI inquiry.

Responding to the issue of closure of state-run schools, the former Chief Minister said the state government was playing with the future of children by closing thousands of schools. He opposed the government’s decision to hand over education completely to private hands.

On SYL issue, he reiterated that Haryana has full rights over water. “Haryana has won the case in the Supreme Court. Providing water to the state is the job of the Centre and state governments. If the Punjab government is not providing water, then the Haryana government should file a contempt case in the Supreme Court,” he asserted.

 

